Rita L. Iler
December 9, 1924 ~ January 20, 2022
Our family is sad to announce the loss of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, sister and friend, Rita L. Iler.
Rita, a long time Delta resisdent, passed away at home, with her loving daughter by her side, January 20, 2022 at 97 years old.
Rita was born in Delta to Otto & Loraine Pittsinger on December 9,1924. She spent all of her school years attending schools in Delta County, graduating from DHS class of 1942. Soon after she decided to marry her first love Wallace Ellsworth February 14, 1943. Together they started a family and had two children, Marlene (Marty) and Gail. Rita was an extremely dedicated mother and wife. After the kids were older she went to work for Moorcan Engineering and continued to work there for years.
After the loss of Wallace in 1979, she continued to live and work in the Cory/Delta area.
Rita met and married John (Jack) Iler in 1991. Together they traveled and square danced all over the United States and Mexico. Oh how she loved to dance. There wasn't a song that she couldn't dance to.
Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting family dinners. She made the absolute best BBQ ribs, and was a wizard at creating Christmas candy. If you ever left Ritas dinner table hungry the it was your own fault because she always made plenty and everyone was welcome.
Rita was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers-Ronald, Dick, Gene Pittsinger, her sister (and best friend) Edna Overman, Husband Wallace Ellsworth, husband Jack Iler, Grandson Ronny Ellsworth, and her son Gail Ellsworth to whom left the Earth just 10minutes before her to escort her to Heaven.
She is survived by her daughter Marty Ball, brother Donny Pittsinger, grandsons Jerry (Mary) White, Gene (Krystin) White, Rodney Ball, Sammy (Jenny) Ellsworth. Granddaughters Amy Price and Shannon (Gale) Sinks. 16 great grandchildren, 5 great great children, and lots of friends along the way.
Rita willed be missed tremendously. The world truly lost a bright and shining light.
We will be celebrating her life in June, at Cory Cemetery, the date is to be determined
