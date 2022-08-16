Robert Allen Stover
March 7, 1941 ~ August 9, 2022
Robert (Bob) Allen Stover passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. He was 81 years old.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10 AM at the Taylor Funeral Service chapel in Delta with Shane Kier officiating.
Robert was born on March 7, 1941 to Theodore (Ted) William and Bessie May (Scheuch) in Parker, CO. He grew up and spent his childhood in Parker CO.
After graduation Robert went on to serve his country in the United States Army serving in Vietnam.
Robert enjoyed farming and ranching, his cows, ATVing, machinery sales and fabricating in the garage.
Among survivors are his daughter: Lorie Stover of Denver, CO; former wife: Belva Mortensen of Denver, CO; a sister Betty Stover of Paonia, CO; a sister-in-law Marian Stover of Castle Rock CO; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Justin; 2 brothers: John and Donald; 2 sisters: Jean and Mary.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
