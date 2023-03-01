Robert Berg
June 28, 1947 ~ February 18, 2023
Robert Berg passed away Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 75 years old.
Tribute visitation will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at Taylor Funeral Service in Delta. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church 628 Meeker St, Delta, CO 81416. Graveside to follow at Mesa View Cemetery.
Robert was born on June 28th, 1947, to Mary (Sanchez) and Fred Berg in La Cueva, New Mexico. He went to school in Olathe, Colorado. Robert was always excited to be part of any of the family-oriented festivities and enjoyed his times in the special Olympics. He was a member of the Catholic Church. Robert and his girlfriend Amy spent a great deal of time together and had many good times.
Robert is survived by his brothers: Fred Berg Jr of Delta, Willie Berg of Fruita, and Henry Berg of Gilbert, AZ; his sisters Mary Vigil of Delta, Criselda Miller of Eugene, OR; Eleanor Trujillo of Thornton, and Shirley “JoAnn” Vollmert of Delta; and his girlfriend Amy.
Robert is preceded in Death by his parents Fred and Mary Berg; siblings George Berg, May Montoya, Ramona Hernandez, and Minnie Carvajal.
The family requests any donations be made in Robert’s name to the Community Options Delta PCA’s at 936 N Park Ave, Montrose, CO 81401.
