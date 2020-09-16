Robert (Bob) Clair Holden
May 13, 1949 ~ September 6, 2020
Robert (Bob) Clair Holden born on May 13, 1949 to Clarence and Dorothy Holden in Delta Colorado passed away September 6, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer.
Bob grew up in our farming and ranching community, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, fast cars, driving heavy equipment and making something out of nothing. He saw beauty in everything and was able to capture some of that through his photography.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, MaryLou Holden; 4 daughters: Pamela (Bill) McCollough, Brandi McCarty, Amber Van Pelt and Rebecca Holden; 3 sons: Jace (Sandy) Holden, Scott Holden and Kelby (Tammy) Holden; his Uncle Gerald Holden and Aunt Jean Holden; 15 grandchildren: Matthew, Derek, Nicole, Dexter, Shylo, Joe, Tara, Dallas, Khloe, Jordan, Hannah, Tanner, Lexi, Spencer and Ophelia; 2 great grandchildren, Brayden and Bayleigh.
Bob was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. His smile, his voice and his wisdom will be greatly missed by many.
A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 56233 A Rd in Delta, Colorado on September 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. All that knew him and called him a friend are welcome to stop by and celebrate.
In lieu of cards and flowers the family asks you donate to your local Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
