Robert Bruce Lewis
March 29, 1933 ~ November 12, 2020
Robert Bruce Lewis passed away on November 12th, 2020 at the age of 87. Bob was born March 29th, 1933 in Canadian, Texas to Faye Robert Lewis and Ruth Templeton Lewis.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Laurene Lewis, daughter Christy Hawk and her husband Darold of Crawford. Also, grandchildren: Tana Archuleta (husband Travis), of Grand Junction, Robert Hawk (wife Amber) of Hotchkiss, Christa Meza (husband Mario) of Denver, and Tell Hawk (wife Erin) of Grand Junction. Great Grandchildren: Mya and Malia Archuleta, Raegan and Jagger Hawk, and Andres and Adrian Meza. He is also survived by two of his five siblings, Charles Lewis of Chula Vista, California and John Lewis of Paonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald, and two sisters, Glenna and Wanda. Bob was also preceded in death by his son, Bruce Lewis.
Bob spent most of his younger years in Crawford, moving to the area when he was 5 years old. Bob spent 3 years in the army, from 1953 to 1956; he was stationed in Bordeaux, France. He eventually met Laurene Story and married her on June 23rd, 1957. Bob and Laurene had 2 children, Bruce and Christy. Bruce passed away in a tragic cave in at the Somerset mine on Nov 6th, 1979 at the age of 21.
Bob spent many of his days on the back of a horse, working for local ranches over the years. Bob took pride in his horses. He had many great ones and was adamant that they were well trained. He also loved his Border Collie dogs and raised many litters, which are still scattered across the western slope.
Bob loved his children and grandchildren. He was overjoyed when the grandchildren started getting married and giving him great grandchildren. No matter where Bob went, if there were children, that’s where you would find him, handing out tootsie rolls. Bob loved to be out and about and around people, he honestly had never met a stranger. Bob was well known around our community. He loved to share stories and he sure loved to give people a hard time
He will be greatly missed by his family and community. A memorial will be held in the summer of 2021. All memorial contributions can be made to the Hotchkiss Bulldog Booster Club, P.O. Box 234, Hotchkiss, CO. 81419.
No formal services will be held at this time. A memorial service will take place in Spring 2021.
