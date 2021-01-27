Robert Elwood Reeder of Delta, CO passed away on January 14, 2021 at his home in Delta, CO. He was 88 years old. Services will be held later this year. He was a lab technician for ore as well as a gunsmith.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dry Mesa Quarry - The Dinosaurs of Delta County
- Delta County COVID-19 Update January 21, 2021
- Colorado Hospital Assn. honors superhero from Delta Hospital for pandemic response
- Rolland "Dennis" Husted
- Jesse Ray Miller
- Estella Carol Green
- Bertha Ann Linman
- David Leslie Reed
- Please Protect Big Game: Respect Winter Closures at State Wildlife Areas in Montrose
- Delta County COVID-19 Update, January 14, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
Featured Businesses
North Fork Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.