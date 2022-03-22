Robert Fredrick Smith
September 4, 1948 ~ March 5, 2022
Robert Fredrick Smith “Bob” passed away Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, CO. He was 73 years old.
Bob was born on September 4th, 1948, to Selma Helen (Wagner) and Elmer Merton Smith, in Balboa, CA. Bob was born into a military family so he lived many places, though he was mainly raised in California. As a young man he joined the Marine Corp and was trained as a scuba diver.
In 1969, he met Pamela Mosley and they wed on April 25, 1970, being married just shy of 52 years together they raised two sons: Richard and Blaine. For twenty years as a couple Bob and Pam were historical western characters acting in a reenactment of a gunfight in the Ghost Town show in Calico California. Bob retired from the Santa Fe Railway as a machinist. The family moved to Cedaredge, Colorado in 1994.
Bob loved coaching and watching his two sons teams play baseball as they grew up. He always had a smile and never knew a stranger. He loved having a good time, fishing, hunting golfing wood working and children.
He is survived by his wife Pam; sons Richard (Eleanor), Blaine (Cecilia); daughter Krista; grandchildren: Brooklyn, Nathan, Celeste; sister Carol (Gary); brother Richard (Laurie); nieces and nephews: Terry Lee, Robert, Lacey and Logan.
He is preceded in death by an infant daughter Kerry, his parents, and sister Dianna.
Please send donations in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Thanks, from the family to Pace and the loving care at Colorow.
