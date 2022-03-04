Robert James Schmidt
February 25, 1992 ~ February 5, 2022
Robert James “Robbie” Schmidt went to be with his sister, Paige Schmidt-Pierce, and the Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Ouray, CO. he was 29 years old.
A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Delta, CO. With Pastor James Conley officiating.
Robbie was born on February 25, 1992 to Eldonna “Ellie” Anders and Boyd Schmidt in Grand Junction, CO.
Robbie grew up in Delta, CO from the age of 3 until he graduated high school in 2010. He was baptized on June 13, 1999 at the First Baptist Church in Delta, CO.
Robbie was a free spirit. He was very intelligent, creative, talented, and adventurous. He like to be moving, whether hiking or long boarding down the Grand Mesa etc.
Robbie had a very giving spirt and always defended those less fortunate than himself. Children and animals adored Robbie.
Robbie’s life had so many stages from traveling to Mexico, Canada, and singing at Carnegie Hall in New York City when he was a senior in High School.
A reading of Robbie’s life will be read at his memorial service because there is so much more than can be written in his obituary.
Robbie is survived by his mother, Ellie, his father Boyd, his uncle Shane, Grandparents Eldon and Jewel Anders, and many “aunts and uncles”, “brothers and sisters” and friends.
Robbie was preceded in passing by his sister, Paige Schmidt-Pierce on April 9, 2021. Also, his uncle Vaughn Anders and Grandma Patsy Lavota.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Taylor Funeral Service, Inc. 682 1725 RD. Delta, CO 81416 to help with funeral.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
