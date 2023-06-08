Robert L. Watts
April 20, 1934 ~ April 26, 2023
Robert was born in 1934 in Truth or Consequences NM to Harry and Ethel Watts.
The family later moved to Salida CO. Robert graduated from high school and attended Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee OK.
In 1952 he married Leola Farlow. Over the next ten years they moved to Oklahoma, Texas and back to Colorado. During this time, they adopted two daughters, Lori and Kristi and four years later their son Darrin was born.
In 1969 the family moved to Grand Junction CO. Robert retired from teaching at Fruita Monument High School. He served at many churches throughout his ministry. He loved serving as choir director, and as a Christian Education pastor to senior adults at First Baptist Church in Grand Junction. He served as pastor at Austin First Baptist. Pastor Bob was named Pastor Emeritus at Cedaredge UMC.
He is proceeded in death by his brother Ernest Watts.
Robert is survived by his daughters Lori Brownlee (Chris), Kristi Porter (Brian), and his son Darrin Watts (Leah) 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday June 10, 2023 at the Delta United Methodist Church.
Donations can be made to Hope West.
