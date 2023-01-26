Robert Lee Noland
March 25, 1937 - January 20, 2023
Robert Lee (Bob) Noland passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado at HopeWest’s Hospice Care Center on Friday, January 20th, 2023. He was 85 years old.
Robert was born on March 25th, 1937, to Opal (McAmis) and Elmer Lee Noland in Hotchkiss, Colorado. He grew up in Hotchkiss and attended Hotchkiss High School, where he excelled at basketball and track, graduating in 1955. Robert continued his education at Mesa State College.
On April 29th, 1956, Robert married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Joan Owens in Grand Junction, Colorado. They celebrated 65 years together.
Robert had several occupations through the years. He was a heavy equipment operator, building tunnels, roads, and dams throughout Colorado. He owned and worked an orchard on Rogers Mesa, raising apples and peaches. He was an electrician and mechanic for several Western Colorado coal mines. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed his time at the Hotchkiss Elks Lodge, where he was a member for over 60 years. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and boating, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Bonnie of Montrose, CO; two daughters: Sharon (George) Schmidt of Hotchkiss, CO and Peggy (Jeff) Murrell of Miramar Beach, FL; one sister: Patricia (Joe) Sanchez of Arvada, CO; four grandchildren: Michael (Andrea) Schmidt of Yakima, WA, Rachel Schmidt of Glenwood Springs, CO, Tyler Schmidt of Burleson, TX, and Kristin Murrell of Dallas Texas; and eight great grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Robert’s name to HopeWest Hospice: 725 S 4th St, Montrose, CO 81401.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
