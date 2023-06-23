Robert Leon McKinney
November 29, 1939 — June 4, 2023
Robert Leon McKinney passed away Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center. He was 83 years old.
Robert was born on November 29th, 1939 in Dent County, Missouri to Bessie Skiles and Ralph McKinney. He grew up in the Missouri and Iowa.
Robert served our country in the United States Army. He would serve from February 1962 thru January, of 1964. He would spend over half his time on foreign soil.
Robert would marry the love of his life, Sharon Kay Erickson, in Aurora Colorado at the Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in 1962. The couple would have one daughter, Beverly, in 1963. Robert would spend his working career as an over the road trucker. He was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Kay McKinney.
He is survived by his daughter Beverly McKinney of Cedaredge, Colorado Niece Susan Admoor of Aurora, Colorado, Sister-in-law Judy Champion of Louisiana, many nieces and nephews and his grand-dog MURF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.