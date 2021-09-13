Robert Leroy Anderson
June 6, 1941 - September 1, 2021
Robert "Bob" passed away on September 1, 2021 at Horizon's Care Center, due to complications of COPD.
Bob was born in Del Norte, Colorado to Mildred Specker and Victor Anderson.
He graduated from Center High School in 1959, was a member of FFA, and also drove a school bus.
Bob married Katherine JoAnn Woolley in 1963. He worked for the Chevy dealership in Alamosa and bought his corvette and drag raced for several years before adopting children.
They adopted their son Jeff in 1966 and their daughter Pam in 1968.
Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter. He competed in Archery tournaments around western Colorado. The family moved to Delta in 1978 and never left. Bob worked for Delta Potato Growers Co-op for many years and then he and his wife JoAnn owned Anderson Farm Supply for 22 years.
His greatest accomplishments were his family, grandkids and friends.
He was a great supporter of the Fire District and became a board member of the Delta Fire Department.
This was really one of his passions in life.
Bob is survived by his children Jeff (Tammy) of Lincoln, NE and Pam (David) Kuta of Delta. His grandchildren Courtney and Kyle Anderson, and Zachary and Alex Kuta. His sister Mary Ellen David (Alamosa) and her kids,
Mark, Gary, Lanny, Tammy and Amanda.
Reception will be held at 4:00pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Delta Fire House.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
