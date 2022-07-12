Roberta Elena Winne
December 3, 1952 - July 2, 2022
Roberta Elena Winne, née Frayer, was born in Deming, New Mexico to Robert Frayer and Ellen Lang in 1952. Robert’s career as a border patrol was born from his love of other people and cultures and that rubbed off on the whole family. He was transferred while Robbie was still in grade school to Nassau, The Bahamas, which the whole family loved dearly for some years, Later, they were relocated to Michigan, where Robbie graduated from a Catholic all girls high school. She often talked about her love affair with Latin being born out of going to Catholic school.
Ever the rambunctious spirit, Robbie ran away with her boyfriend the night after graduation to a cool little town called Crested Butte in 1969. Her free spirit continued to flit back and forth between northern New Mexico and the Caribbean. This time period included living on a boat around the US and British Virgin Islands with Walter Winne, her first husband, and her daughter, Elsie who was born on Tortola, B.V.I. in 1977. In 1984, Robbie and Elsie traded the beach for the mountains and settled in Crested Butte where she married Jim Smith. Robbie and Jim moved in 1990 to Redlands Mesa after Calla, her second daughter, was born to find a slower pace.
Robbie had a rhythm, playfulness and magic all her own and she shared it with us all whether playing the saxophone, dancing at the Redlands Mesa Grange, or cooking at the Quirky Cafe, The Casa, Soupcon, Oscars, Robbie’s Lunches, or The Plum. She also loved dressing up people and the windows at The Rose, strutting her stuff on the catwalk for one of the various fashion shows over the years, creating and sewing soft sculptures and costumes, enjoying a glass of wine with her friends, baking with her grandchildren or a simple game of dominoes. It was that playful creative spirit that brought Steve Parzybok into her life and expanded her three dimensional family to include his kids; Wyatt, Hayes, Rhea and Adam. As a metal sculptor, Parz and Robbie enjoyed a playful, creative tete-a-tete until he finally succumbed to cancer in 1999.
She was always very physically active whether swimming, running, mountain biking, telemark or cross country skiing, lifting weights, doing tai chi, yoga or even walking. She told me recently she rode the 409 trail in CB ( a mountain bike trail), an all day grueling affair, when she was 12 weeks pregnant with Calla, (which was no small feat.) Robbie made it to the outdoor pool in Hotchkiss several times just weeks before she passed. She was like a fish in the water doing laps when it became too hard to walk.
Growing up on the border helped Robbie learn Spanish at an early age and she cherished it throughout her travels, which was evident in the English as a Second Language Classes she taught for years in Delta and Hotchkiss. She loved the people, the community and the learning, always bringing home new sayings for our household. One student said, “Robbie, you’re too many,!” instead of saying “too much,” but that was an accurate description of her and as such, it stuck. She was too many, and that’s a huge part of why she was so loved.
Robbie loved to travel near and far, whether it was camping in the mountains or in the desert, biking around Ireland; exploring the beaches of Costa Rica, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Mexico; visiting Calla in Argentina, enjoying the hot springs in Ridgway and Ouray, or dancing at a ball in Crested Butte. She loved to go places, see new things and meet new people.
Not to be put in a single box, Robbie was also very academic and loved to learn. She was tenacious about getting her college degree and drove to Grand Junction for 7 years to graduate from Mesa in 2004 and then carry on to get within an inch of a Master’s degree afterwards. Robbie was continuously reading 5-7 different books at a time which often included works of Shakespeare, a murder mystery, the daily news, and the weekly New Yorker, because it wasn’t any good “if the New Yorker didn’t like it.”
It was no surprise that her last career path involved print media, first at the Delta County Independent and then finally at The High Country Shopper. She fell in love with the community at the Shopper, and even on her last drive she wanted to go in on Friday “just to say a quick hi, since it’s production day everyone will be there”.
During her days, first working and then running The Rose in Hotchkiss, Robbie really became a part of the town and continued to participate in the Hotchkiss Chamber of Commerce, even during her final years of chemotherapy. Her career as Madame Rosie at the upscale resale shop was like a dream come true for a gal who liked to dress up and talk to people. She was delighted to find just the right treasure for whomever may be in need at the moment.
Ever the social butterfly, Robbie celebrated with her family and created a community wherever she went. She loved being a granny to Olivia and Pilar and delighted in supporting and/or spoiling them as much as possible. Any holiday was a great excuse to bake, dress up, decorate or cook a family dinner. One time when Pilar was running a 5k race in Montrose, Granny went to wish her luck in the starting line and then ended up running the race with her because “Everyone just started running and it just seemed the thing to do.”
Robbie’s friends were right up there with family for her. She was still close with friends from her early days in Crested Butte and a group of sister-friends from CB in the 80’s who called themselves the “Nearly Normals.” In addition, she created strong friendships with various old-timers and newcomers in the North Fork Valley, on Redlands Mesa and throughout the county.
Moving down to Willow Heights in January was an adjustment after 31 years on Redlands Mesa but she got right into the swing of things living down the street from the grandkids and making friends with neighbors, and a knitting group began meeting at her house weekly. Even on her last walk, Robbie wandered up the street and met some new neighbors. Robbie was fiercely loyal, incredibly generous, happy to listen and always ready for a spot of fun or adventure.
Robbie is deeply missed by her family, Calla Smith of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Elsie, Sven, Olivia, Pilar Edstrom of Hotchkiss, and Mike and Sally Frayer of Canton, MI and Larry and Carol of Canton, MI, in addition to so many friends. They cannot all be named but were so loved and appreciated, and many considered family by choice. The outpouring of support and love and generosity was humbling to Robbie and her family throughout her two year journey with cancer. She often commented on how lucky she felt to be on the receiving end of so many amazing and generous people. Robbie went off to her next adventure, no doubt involving a sandy beach and a marvelous feather hat, in another realm on July 2nd, 2022.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Robbie’s name can contact HopeWest Hospice in Delta. Their support and resources were invaluable. There will be a remembrance held at the Redland Mesa Grange on Sunday, July 17th, 7:30 - 9:30pm.
************************************************************
Prior to Robbie joining the Shopper family, some of the High Country Shopper staff were already familiar with her from interactions during the time she operated her clothing store, The Rose, in Hotchkiss. I, myself, first met Robbie in person during a job interview in the fall of 2019. She had left her previous position working for another publication and had applied to be our new proofreader. The three of us who participated in her interview were immediately impressed with Robbie’s bubbly personality, positive outlook on life and her can-do attitude. She answered our questions articulately and asked well-thought-out questions of us. As our conversation progressed, we three interviewers looked knowingly at each other, all thinking the same thing – this firecracker should be our new sales rep, not a proofreader. We had been looking to hire a new sales rep also, so we asked Robbie, “What do you think of sales?” After further discussion and more questions from Robbie, she enthusiastically took the position.
Robbie was not only an outstanding sales rep for the business, but she was an instant fit with the Shopper family. She brought flair and her own personal style that only Robbie could bring. (I don’t think I could pull off red iridescent boots the way she did!) She was truly a team player, not only professionally but also on a personal level with her co-workers. Her compassion for others showed no bounds. She also had a passion for writing which she was able to express as a staff writer, contributing original stories to the monthly High Country Spotlight and other special publications. She made a lasting impression on us all.
All of us at the High Country Shopper are honored to call Robbie a friend, even though her time as a “Shopper Girl” was brief. My only regret is that I did not have the opportunity to know her longer. I admired her steadfastness and determination to fight on and power through those rough days. Her outlook was always positive. She had a hard time saying “no” to anyone needing assistance. We will miss her.
Robbie, you will always be a part of the Shopper family. Until we meet again…
— Tina and the High Country Shopper staff
