Roger Edwin Grudt
May 29, 1942 - May 23, 2021
Roger Edwin Grudt, 78, of Cedaredge, died May 23, 2021 at Paonia Care and Rehabilitation Center, as a result of Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. He was born in Baldwin, Wisconsin, May 29, 1942 to Roy and Elsie Grudt.
Roger was a proud union carpenter for over 30 years; he studied under a German chef for two years (he was “famous” for his Black Forest Cherry Cake!); and he served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam War as a medic at Ft. Carson, Colorado.
Roger’s great passions in life were motorcycles (especially BMWs); his dogs (especially Dachshunds); and frequent visits to Germany, where he had many friends and where he met his wife Diane Disner Grudt, to whom he was married for 38 years and who survives him. He is also survived by niece and nephews, Rebecca, Paul and Rod Erickson of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Roger was preceded in death by his only sibling Mary when he was in his twenties, his parents, and his first wife Carolyn. Per Roger’s wishes, there will be no services, and cremation has taken place. If you should wish to make a contribution in his memory, Hope West (PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416) took wonderful care of him during his years at Paonia Care, and of him and Diane in a program for chronically ill patients in prior years, and donations are always greatly appreciated.
