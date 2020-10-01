Roger Lee Cornell
2 Feb 1951 - 22 Sept 2020
By the beautiful grace of God, Roger Cornell, a long time resident of Cedaredge, Colorado, quietly passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in his sleep at home. He was 69 years of age.
Roger, was known by most as kind, caring, giving and most of all forgiving. He loved to laugh and in spite of his many health challenges, Roger played hard, and worked even harder. He enjoyed adventures in fishing, hunting, waterskiing, and scuba diving; but most of all he loved fixing and making things. He was a talented auto mechanic - including everything from motors to body work.
Roger was born to Boyd Weldon Cornell and Betty (Marshall) Cornell in Delta Hospital. He spent his younger childhood in Cedaredge and graduated from Walsenburg High School with the class of 1970. He also pursued a technical certificate in mechanical engineering/drafting.
Roger struggled with Type I diabetes throughout his life and was grateful to maintain a strong bond with his parents who helped him raise his two children.Together, they worked, traveled, built a home and enjoyed life.
Roger is survived by his children, Brandi Ann Roberts in Fort Wayne, IN and Timothy Lee Cornell in Rathdrum, ID. He is further survived by brother Bill Cornell; seven grandchildren: (Brandi's) Paul, Ryan and Alyssa; (Tim's) Amelia, Kaleb, Logan, and Tyler; four great-grandchildren: (Amelia’s) Wesley, Myles and Olivia; (Tyler’s) Peter; with two more due this year and many other loving relatives.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Betty, and his brother Gary. Roger requested no service be held. He will be cremated and placed in the Cedaredge cemetery with Mom and Dad. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home October, 4 2020, at 1pm.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of William (Bill) Cornell 904-571-8785, cornybil@gulftel.com
