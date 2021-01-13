Rolland "Dennis" Husted
January 6, 1944 ~ January 6, 2021
Rolland “Dennis” Hustad passed away peacefully at his home in Lazear, Colorado, on his birthday, January 6, 2021. His loving family and partner, Helen, were by his side.
Dennis was born in Paonia, Colorado, on January 6, 1944 to Rolland Earl Husted and Dama Jean Schulte Husted. Dennis spent his childhood in Cedaredge, graduating from Cedaredge High School in 1962. He enjoyed playing sports and excelled in football.
On September 1, 1962, Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Diana Sieverson Husted, in Delta, Colorado. After their marriage, the couple lived in Cedaredge, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Delta, Colorado. in 1968, they made their home in Paonia, Colorado until the passing of Diana on December 5, 2003.
Dennis worked for CDOT for 30 years. He retired and continued working for the Delta County Road Maintenance crew for an additional 10 years. He enjoyed working with heavy equipment. He took pride in his hard work to provide for his family.
Together, Dennis and Diana had three children: Rolinda Denise, Robert Dean and Roderick Don. Dennis was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Throughout the years, Dennis enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family and friends. He greatly loved his dogs; his latest companions were Pecan and Chaco.
After the passing of Diana, Dennis started a new chapter in his life, RV-ing. He made many new friends and enjoyed new adventures in Arizona, Utah, Nevada, California, and Blue Mesa. Dennis lived life to the fullest in his own way.
Dennis is survived by his partner, Helen West; his brother, Don Husted and wife Dorothy. In addition to his three children and their spouses: John Baes, Karla Husted, and Sue Husted, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in Dennis’s name may be made to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.
