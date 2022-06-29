Ronald Gary Gellatly
January 3, 1935 — May 20, 2022
Ronald Gary Gellatly of Cortez, Colorado passed away on May 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction after a short illness. He was born January 3, 1935 in Hotchkiss to Harold and Florence Gellatly.
He attended school in Hotchkiss, graduating in 1953. He was in the US Army for two years, then attended college at Western State College at Gunnison and Emporia State Teachers College in Kansas, graduating with a teaching degree in science.
He married Carol Simillion of Gunnison and they had two children, Shari Riffey of Queen Creek, Arizona and Steve Gellatly of Delores. Carol and Gary were later divorced.
Gary is survived by his two children; his wife Gail and her four children, Steve, Brett, Dale Chappell, and Candi Duran; and his sister Karen Martin of Hotchkiss. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services were held June 11, 2022 at Montezuma County Junior High School in Cortez, where he was a teacher, assistant principal and coach for more than 30 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.