Ronald Otis Page
December 14, 1950 ~ January 5, 2021
Ronald Otis Page passed away January 5, 2021, at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta. He was 70 years old.
No services will be held at this time.
Ronald Otis Page was born December 14, 1950, and adopted by Otis Elliot and Alameda Merle (Foltz) Page in Colorado Springs, CO. Ronald attended and graduated from High School in Rawlins, Wyoming. Ronald furthered his education at Weber State University in Utah.
On June 10, 1970 Ronald married the love of his life, Linda Ann Cairns. The couple had the honor of sharing 50 years of marriage.
Ronald was a Professional Truck Driver. He drove for Consolidated Freightways and other companies. He was known by many as “Giant”. Ronald enjoyed trucking, loved coffee, auctions and many may have said he was a packrat.
Ronald moved to Delta in 1994 and has been a Delta County resident for 26 years.
Ronald is survived by his wife Linda Ann Page of Delta, his sons, Thomas (Tracy) Page of Casper, WY; Johnathan Page of Delta, CO, and Donald Page of Rawlins, WY. He had 5 Grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Alameda Page.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family to help pay for expenses.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
