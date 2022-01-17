Ronny R. Perry, Sr.
August 7, 1938 ~ January 5, 2022
Delta, Colorado resident, Ronny R. Perry, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta. He was 83 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow in Eckert Cemetery.
Ronny was born on August 7, 1938 to Nathaniel and Edna Mae (Thompson) Perry in Barnesville, Georgia.
Ron was an Evangelist and Pastor of Emanuel Christian Center in Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada for many years. He studied daily and had an in depth knowledge of the bible. He traveled across the United States for years ministering and went to Korea in August 1977, sharing God’s word. He is loved and will be missed by many.
Ronny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Naomi Perry of Delta; his son, Ron (Sharon) Perry, Jr.; a brother, Mark Perry; four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
