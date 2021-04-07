Roxie "Jo" JoAnn Scheetz
January 2, 1941 ~ April 1, 2021
Roxcie JoAnn Scheetz, of Austin, Colorado, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 80 years old.
Viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints Cedaredge Ward at 1535 SW 9th St., Cedaredge, CO. Celebration of life service at 10:00 a.m. and graveside will follow at the Delta City Cemetery.
Roxcie was born Thursday, January 2, 1941, in Alamosa, Colorado, to Valeria Viola (Neff) and Erven Jackob Smith. At the time she was born the temperatures in Alamosa, Colorado, was negative 40 degrees; quite possibly the reason she always felt cold.
Roxcie was a Colorado Native! She graduated from high school in Delta, CO, and only left for a short period of time. Her chosen career was in the justice system as a county court clerk.
Roxcie married the love of her life, Raymond Allen Scheetz on June 28, 1986, in a lovely setting of Orchard City, Colorado. They sealed their vows to each other in Manti, Utah at the Manti Temple. They celebrated 34 years together.
Roxcie’s passion was family! She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid collector of Barbie Dolls, bells and music boxes. She was a member of The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints Cedaredge Ward.
Roxcie is survived by her husband Raymond Allen Scheetz, her two sons: Robert Shilaikis (Shanna) of Durango, Colorado and Patrick Scheetz (Lisa) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, daughter Theresa Rood (Henery) of Thorton, Colorado, her brother John Smith of Olathe, Colorado, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Roxcie was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, six sisters, and her daughter Rickie Ochoa (Rolland) that passed three years ago from cancer.
Memorial donations may be made in Roxcie’s name to St. Jude’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.