Roy Adrin Hunt
November 17, 1934 ~ August 27, 2022
Roy Adrin Hunt was born November 17th, 1934 to Cleo Earnest Hunt and Charlotte Mary (Bell) Hunt in a motel room in Springfield, CO as they were escaping the dust bowl in Kansas.
He passed away peacefully August 27, 2022 at the age of 87 surrounded by his loving wife and children, at his residence in Hotchkiss, Co.
Roy married Jeanette Frances Bolinger September 16, 1956 in Hotchkiss, CO. They would have celebrated 66 years of marriage next month.
As a young man Roy worked at Lark 7 Bull Canyon Mine as a uranium miner. After mining he owned and operated a gas station while working full time as a carpenter. He also had a moss rock supply business during this time and was one of the first builders to use moss rock in Grand Junction. He started his own construction company “Roy Hunt Construction” and built a multitude of homes and Go-Fer Food stores, and completed many other projects of various sizes.
Roy enjoyed the mountains, building fence, hunting, fishing, and going gambling with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances, his children, Tammea (Mike) Smith, Bill Hunt, Lori Allen, Alan (Karen) Hunt, Jim Hunt, Oscar Lujan/Hunt, and Mark Lujan/Hunt, his brother Jack Hunt and sister Frances Scheetz. He has 30 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cleo and Charlotte Hunt, brothers Donald and Ralph Hunt, sisters Virginia Harding, Corda Pace, and Twila Miller, and a grandson Timothy David Allen.
Viewing will be September 1st at Taylor Funeral Home in Hotchkiss from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Graveside services will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hope West PO box 24 Delta, CO 81416 or Hotchkiss BPOE #1807 PO box 81 Hotchkiss, CO 81419.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.