Roy Bernard Gillespie
April 23, 1929 ~ February 9, 2022
Roy Gillespie of Grand Junction, passed away at the V.A. Medical Center in Grand Junction on Wednesday., Feb. 9, 2022. He was 92 years old.
He had resided in Grand Junction for the past 2 years, and had lived in Orchard City prior to that.
A graveside service will be held at Eckert Cemetery, 2:00 p.m. on Sat. February 19, 2022 with Bob Hillyer officiating.
Roy Bernard Gillespie was born on April 23, 1929 in Panola County, Mississippi to B. B. and Lucille (Wright) Gillespie. Roy spent his childhood with his four siblings in south Memphis.
Roy served in both the Army and Air Force. He had been an office equipment salesman.
On Aug. 17, 1973 he married Lorena Jones in Hayward, CA. Lorena passed away on July 3, 2019 in Orchard City, Colo.
Roy enjoyed restoring old cars. At the age of 92 he was looking at an MG in California and had wanted his niece to go pick it up for him.
His survivors include a brother, Maurice Gillespie, of South Haven, Miss. as well as several nieces and nephews.
