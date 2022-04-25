Ruben Loose
May 14, 1930 - April 17, 2022
If you like a comeback story, we’ve got a good one for you. It’s about a boy named Ruben.
It started way back just before the Bolshevik revolution, when the oppressive Russian government caused Ruben’s grandparents to flee Russia. They eventually settled in west Denver, where the family had freedom, but little else.
Born at the dawn of the great depression, Ruben experienced soul-crushing poverty. His abusive father would be incarcerated, leaving behind a single mother with limited skills in a new land to feed, shelter and provide for nine children.
In these days before food stamps and monthly stimulus checks, Ruben’s family survived only by the grace of God and kindly neighbors. Most prominently was Mr. Mason, a black man, who shared groceries and assisted the family with housing.
In an era where no less than Denver’s mayor was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Ruben friendship with black children in the neighborhood didn’t exactly help him win popularity contests at his all-white school. He suffered beatings, both at home and at school, but his spirit would not break.
Dire financial circumstances called for all hands on deck, and Ruben did his part, spending most of his childhood in the hot vegetable rows at the Amoto farm, where he pulled weeds for the tidy sum of twenty-five cents per day.
Later, he would help the family by dropping out of school to work full time at Gates Rubber, followed by his service to his country via the Colorado National Guard.
A brutally hard upbringing doesn’t always prepare one for a smooth transition into adulthood. A young marriage to Elizabeth Eubanks resulted in four children, but the subsequent divorce and estrangement from his kids would weigh heavily on Ruben’s heart for years to come.
Getting up and dusting himself off, he found love again, marrying Evelyn Miller, only to have to watch the ravages of breast cancer take her away, as he acted as her caregiver while holding down a full-time job.
Now a widower, estranged from his children, alone and depressed, it could have ended there for Ruben, and he admitted to thoughts of suicide. But he had another comeback in store.
In his work at the Grand Junction Regional Center, Ruben met a pretty and kind-hearted nurse named Jean Vader. A courtship and proposal would follow, undoubtedly to the concerns of his buddies. After all, what kind of man proposes to a struggling single-mom with four young kids, including twins? Only the best kind.
Ruben had a fresh start, a new family, and loving wife. And four kids had a new stepdad, although they would often forget the “step” part.
In 1988, he reunited with his biological children, resulting in a sense of peace and joy that could only be matched by his faith in Jesus.
Retirement was spent with his now-large family. From his Cedaredge perch in the shadows of the Grand Mesa, he rested in the comfort of a life well-lived, reading history, economics, and following his Nuggets, Broncos and Rockies through good times and bad.
He and Jean would travel the world, often on cruises, where he’d always appreciate how far he had come from those days as a near-homeless child, when the next meal was never promised.
In fact, remembering the tough times of his youth, he was always quick with a gift. Countless hours were spent building Habitat for Humanity homes. He gave both time and money to family, friends and strangers in need. When a Cedaredge man died in a mobile home fire, Ruben was quick to help the man’s daughter with replacement housing.
We have to tell you about these things, because he wouldn’t.
Through all the challenges and hardships, Ruben’s faith in God and Jesus brought him back from the tough times. Family, faith and freedom were the backbone of Ruben’s life, and he never wavered in his commitment to them.
We don’t get to pick our parents, or upbringing, and we’re promised nothing at birth. Our lives can be filled with soaring heights, and crushing lows, but – as Ruben could attest – if you live a life filled with love, forgiveness, hard work, integrity, and faith in Jesus, it all works out pretty well in the end.
- Steve Beauregard, son-in-law
