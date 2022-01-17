Russell Edward Tyner
February 28, 1949 - December 17, 2021
Russell Edward Tyner, 72, of Delta CO passed away on December 17, 2021. He was born in La Junta Colorado on February 28, 1949 to Gerald and Laura Tyner. He was 1 of 6 children and the oldest Son. His family moved to Delta Colorado in 1955. He graduated from Delta High School in 1967. He joined the United States Air Force in 1968 as heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He got to travel to many places while in the Air Force. The small farm boy from Delta Colorado really had his eyes opened while stationed in upstate New York and going to party in a field “Woodstock”, but Iceland was his most memorable adventure. He always recalled playing a continuous game of baseball under the midnight sun. He was proud of his service to our country. Russell loved farming and being able to just sit and read a good book. He loved to find the best BBQ restaurants wherever he went and in his younger days enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He held many jobs through out the years, working at Gambles, installing swimming pools, being a heavy equipment operator and a truck driver. Russell had the best sense of humor and never shied away from telling a joke at your expense.
On 12 October 1984 Russell married the love of his life Wendy Piepgrass in Cortez Colorado and they had 4 children. Shortly after getting married, they moved to Northern California. In 1992 they made their way back to Delta Colorado where they raised their family and called home. Russell was a loving husband and father. He was supportive of all his children and proud of who they had become. He really loved becoming Papa and spending time with his grandchildren.
Russell is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wendy Tyner, children; Toby Piepgrass, Shawn Tyner (Mckenzie), Andrew Tyner (Heather), Deidra Konicki (Jordan), Grandchildren; Mya Abeyta, Riley Tyner, Amelia Perez, Ryder Piepgrass, Emmitt Tyner, Tristan Piepgrass, Gabriel Tyner, Haylie Konicki, Siblings; Carolyn Daily, Barbara Rhodes, Evelyn Frasier, Annette Roberson, Bill Tyner
Russell is predeceased by his parents Gerald Tyner, May 3, 2000 and, Laura Tyner, September 24, 2014.
There will be a memorial service held the Summer of 2022 in Delta Colorado.
