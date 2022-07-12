Ruth Keuliokalani Moulton
February 09, 1957 ~ June 25, 2022
Ruth Moulton passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, following a short battle with Cancer. She is survived by her husband Alvin Moulton; son Nicholas Moulton; seven daughters: Christine Sharp, Twila Hamilton, Ruthie Hennessy, Kandi Sharp, Eugana Henson, Joey Moulton and Avis Moulton; her two sisters, her brother and three sisters-in-law, with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
