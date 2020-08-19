Ryan D. Violett
April 23, 1993 - August 12, 2020
Ryan D. Violett of Hotchkiss passed away August 12, 2020, in Helper, Utah. He was 27 years old.
Ryan was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on April 23, 1993, to Devin and Anita Violett.
Ryan loved the outdoors, had a great passion for snowmobiling and anything with wheels, and was an awesome cook. He loved his family, friends, and his dog, Willis. He was a simple man with a big heart.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Devin and Anita Violett of Hotchkiss, Colorado; sister, Jessica Eubank (Kyler Eubank) of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandparents, Gary and Elaine Violett of Hotchkiss, Colorado; grandfather, Tom Peterson of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandparents, Sue and Ed Peters of Montrose, Colorado; aunt, Elary Johnson (Marc Johnson) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; aunt, Melissa Tamayo (Alonso Tamayo) of Hotchkiss, Colorado; aunt, Teresa Howell (Allan Howell) of Aurora, Colorado; uncle, Eddy Peterson of Kremmling, Colorado; cousin, Nathan Kroschel (Cortlynn Kroschel) of Kersey, Colorado; cousin, Jordan Tamayo of Hotchkiss, Colorado; cousin, Trenten Tamayo (Mackenzie Tamayo) of Hotchkiss, Colorado; dog, Willis; and many more extended family.
A celebration of Ryan's life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00am at the Delta County Fairgrounds Park.
