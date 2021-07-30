Ryan J. Eakin
January 12, 1969 ~ December 8, 2020
Longtime Crawford, Colorado resident, Ryan Eakin, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 51 years young.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Hotchkiss.
Ryan Jay was born on January 12, 1969 to Richard James “Dick” and Sherlyn Lee (Mead) Eakin in Denver, Colorado. He spent his early childhood in the Denver Metro area then the family moved to Crawford in 1980. Ryan attended Hotchkiss High School.
Ryan was a former ambulance driver and fireman before he was diagnosed with MS. He owned Eakin Automotive shop in Hotchkiss and was a heavy equipment operator. He loved snowmobiling, was a purveyor of junk and was always on the go.
Ryan is survived by his son, Zachary Eakin and his mother, Sherlyn Eakin, both of Crawford; and his brother Robert Eakin of Lind, Washington.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Eakin and a brother Richard “Richie” Eakin.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
