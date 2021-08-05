Samuel Abade Giron
Sam was born on August 16, 1939, to Juan Giron and Maria R. Giron, in Del Norte, Colorado. The family moved to Montrose when he was about two years old. He was raised in Delta and went to Pea Green School, Lincoln School and Delta High School.
On October 28, 1957, he married the love of his life Cleo Salazar at St. Michael's Catholic Church. He worked for Howard Pridy in Olathe, CO, for eight years. In 1974, he moved his family to Salt Lake City and worked for Rubber Engineering for 27 years. He retired in 2001, moved to Colorado and worked for the Cedaredge Golf Course for eight years. He worked for the Devil's Thumb Course for six years. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Cleo Giron; his daughter Irene (Jim) Whitmer of Arizona; son, John (Theresa) Giron of Salt Lake City; son, Sam Jr. (Genie Ely) of Ogden, UT; Vanessa Fratto, whom they raised their granddaughter; 18 grandkids, 30 great-grandkids, and two great-great grandkids. Sam was the last survivor of his four brothers, two sisters, four step-brothers and two step-sisters. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Melinda May Childs.
Sam will be greatly missed by his family!
“Rest in Peace Sam! You will be deeply missed.”
