Sandra K. Oeltjenbruns
July 28, 1941 ~ January 8, 2023
Sandra Oeltjenbruns was born on July 28, 1941 in Long Beach, California to Ken and Fern Atchison. Sandy passed away peacefully at Horizons Care Center with family by her side.
She met Bob Oeltjenbruns in Delta. They married on May 14, 1961. They were blessed with two sons: Dennis and Roger.
Sandy enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her family, horses, baking and sewing. But the most treasured was watching her grandchildren grow with their various activities.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Ken and Fern Atchison; brother, Lonnie Atchison; and grandson, Luke Oeltjenbruns.
Sandy is survived by: her husband, Bob Oeltjenbruns of 61 years; sister, Coleen Hoyle; son, Dennis (Tina) Oeltjenbruns; son, Roger (Lisa) Oeltjenbruns; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta. Interment to follow at Olathe Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sandy’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
