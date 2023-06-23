Sandra Marie Hanson
June 8, 1949 ~ June 10, 2023
Sandra Hanson, 74, died on June 10, 2023, in her home in Cedaredge, Colorado. Sandy was born on June 8, 1949, in Lewiston, Idaho to Martin Ray and Frances (Ardisana) Minton.
She attended Western State College. Over the years, she was an office manager and finance director. She married Raymond Franklin Hanson on December 26, 1970. They raised a daughter and a son in Cedaredge.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and baking.
She is preceded in death by her fater, Martin Ray and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, daughter Misty in Texas, son Sean (Rachel) in Colorado, mother Frances Cunningham (Gary) in Missouri, brother Mike Minton (Anita) in Colorado, and brother Tim Minton (Peg) in Washington.
Upon her request, no services will be held. If desired, friends may make a memorial donation to HopeWest Hospice or Surface Creek Animal Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.