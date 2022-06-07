Sarah Ann Williams-Sands
February 24, 1947 - May 30, 2022
Sarah Ann Williams-Sands crossed over from this world to the next on May 30, 2022. She was born to Dave and Penny Williams in Rock Springs, Wyoming and spent her early years exploring the Sand Hills and wide expanses of BLM land. The family moved to Grand Junction, CO in the ‘50s and her adventurous lifestyle blossomed from there.
Sarah had a zest for life, and deep insight and compassion for others. As a young adult she became a vet tech and then an RN, enabling her to share her skills to heal, inspire, and give hope. Her nursing career spanned more than 40 years and her animal rescues were legendary.
Sarah and William became a beautiful and unstoppable team in 1981. They shared unending adventures with animals, homesteading in Colorado and New York, and riding the open road on their Harleys. They attracted others to them with their love, talents, and infectious enthusiasm, thereby creating an ever expanding and eclectic family.
Sarah was predeceased by her beloved William, her parents, and her sisters-in-law. She is survived by her brother Skip (Ruth), cherished nieces and nephews, stepchildren, cousins (her ‘circle of sisters’), and many dear friends.
Sarah will be sorely missed. Keep her joy alive through acts of kindness done in her memory.
Interment will be in Memorial Gardens, Grand Junction, Colorado on June 20, 2022 at 2pm.
