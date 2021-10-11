Scott D. Rienks
June 16, 1964 ~ October 4, 2021
Scott Dale Rienks, 57, known by most as “Coach”, died at his home in Paonia on Monday, October 4 following a long and valiant battle with colon cancer.
Scott was born in Hayden, Colorado on June 16, 1964 to Beryl and Bessie Jo Rienks. Scott graduated from Hayden High School in 1984. He completed his education at Western State College in 1992.
Scott met the love of his life, Kelly (Cox) and together built his greatest accomplishment, his family. Scott and Kelly shared 33 years of marriage. They raised two amazing children, Jordyn and Dagan. His precious granddaughter, Scotlyn, was the shining light of his last few months.
Scott spent most of his days on a field or in a gym, coaching multiple sports at DeBeque, Plateau Valley, and Paonia. He was known around the Western Slope for his coaching prowess. During his 28 year career, Scott was part of one state championship in DeBeque and nine in Paonia. His love of the game was only exceeded by his love for his players and students. Scott took great pride in their accomplishments both on and off the court. Scott was inducted into the CHSCA Hall of Fame in 2020 and was the 4th winningest girls’ basketball coach in the state of Colorado.
When he wasn’t coaching, Scott enjoyed camping with his family and dogs, golfing, spending time with his granddaughter, and watching CMU football.
He is survived by his mother, Bessie Jo; wife, Kelly; daughter, Jordyn (Chris) Shiflet and granddaughter Scotlyn; son, Dagan; brother, Rick (Cindy) Rienks; sister, Shayne (Tom) Young; and a loving extended family, including numerous nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Beryl Rienks, brother-in-law, Ed Gunderson, niece Dana Gunderson, and nephew Garrett Gunderson.
A memorial service in celebration of Scott’s life will be held at the Meyer Ballroom on the Colorado Mesa University Campus on Sunday, October 17, at 2 pm. We respectfully ask that everyone wear a mask in consideration of increasing COVID cases in our community.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Rienksstrong account at Timberline Bank in Grand Junction. A scholarship will be created in Scott’s honor.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
