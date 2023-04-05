Sharon Brackeen
June 29, 1949 ~ February 6, 2023
Sharon M. Brackeen passed away at her residence on February 6, 2023 at the age of 73. Sharon was born on June 29, 1949, in Paonia, Colorado to Phillis M laker and Merle Powell. She grew up in the beautiful small town of Paonia and graduated high school from Paonia in 1967.
She was a housewife for 35 years. She always had a smile and a bubbly personality. She also loved al I animals. She very much enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at her bird feeder.
Sharon is survived by her two children; Brett Baltizar of Martinsburg WV and her daughter Dana Valdez of Paonia CO. Sharon has 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Sharon was proceeded in death by her sister and her Parents.
