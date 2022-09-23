Sharon Lee Pecharich
October 24, 1945 ~ August 25, 2022
Sharon Lee Pecharich of Paonia, CO past away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 76 years old.
Sharon Lee Delost was born on October 24, 1945 in Paonia, Colorado to Joseph and Frances (Majnik) Delost. Sharon graduated from Paonia High School with the Class of 1964. She went on to further her education and graduated from Central Business College in Denver, CO.
On November 25, 1967 Sharon married the love of her life William J. “Bill” Pecharich in Paonia, CO. To this union 3 children were born.
Sharon was a bookkeeper for the North Fork Medical Clinic for over 20 years.
Her family always came first. She loved creating memories and doing scrapbooks, horseback riding, watching hummingbirds, snowmobiling, taking pictures, camping, taking long drives and picnics. She also loved to watch Colorado Rockies baseball and Denver Broncos football.
Sharon is survived by her husband: Bill of Paonia, CO; a son: Darren Pecharich of Denver, CO; two daughters; Cindy Brown (Pat) of Grand Junction, CO, and Niki Pecharich of Paonia, CO; and her brother, James Delost of Paonia. She is further survived by 3 grandchildren: Justin Johnson of Paonia, CO, Jessica Johnson of Grand Junction, CO, Troy Brown of Grand Junction, CO.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
