Sharon Lynn Gaare
August 23, 1952 ~ July 18, 2022
Sharon Lynn Gaare passed away Monday, July 18th, 2022, at Delta Health in Delta, Colorado. She was 69 years old.
Sharon was born on August 23rd, 1952, to Loraine Rose (Conrad) and Ben Gaare in Mankato, Minnesota. She graduated from Littleton High School in 1969. Sharon’s chosen occupation was as a bus driver for the Littleton, Colorado School district. When she wasn’t at work, she enjoyed animals. She had such a connection with them, you might say she was an animal whisperer.
Sharon made her way to Cedaredge, Colorado in 2015, and made Delta County her home. Sharon is survived by her sister, Janet Loraine Loew of The Villages, Florida. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Steven Gaare.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
