Sharon "Sherry" Moots Walker
January 29, 1948 — October 8, 2021
Sharon (Sherry) Moots Osborn Walker, went to be with the Lord on October 8th, 2021 at her home in Delta, Colorado.
Sherry was born in Eureka, California to Mary and Roy Moots on January 29th, 1948, she spent most of her early years living between Colorado and California.
Sherry was a survivor of childhood trauma, her father committed suicide when she was 7 years old. This traumatic event shaped the way Sherry lived her entire life and she made it a point to search out and help people who had suffered similar losses. Sherry spent a lot of years working with the mentally disabled both in California and Alaska. The trauma that she endured as a child helped her to understand and empathize with people that had mental and emotional disabilities, she had a knack for connecting with them and helping them through their issues. Sherry loved to introduce people to the Lord, gifting thousands of Bible’s throughout her lifetime.
Sherry was an avid musician and spent a large part of her life singing in churches and nursing homes as well as spending 7 years singing lead for the band Route 66, playing in different venues in and around Delta County Colorado. She produced a CD of gospel songs in 2007 and loved to gift them. Her favorite part of singing was using her voice to sing praises to God, as her love of the Lord was first and foremost in her life.
Sherry loved spending time with family. Tea parties, visiting, playing cards and cooking large meals were some of her absolute favorite pastimes. Some of our favorite memories as children are of Mom cooking for a houseful of us and our friends, she loved having everyone sit around the table and eat a meal together whether you were family or not. Mom had the ability to stretch a meal like nobodies business, there was always room at her table for extra friends, neighbors, or even random strangers. Everyone, whether in need or not was always welcome, she would make it work with joy in her heart. Sherry never turned anyone away when it came to feeding or sheltering them.
Sherry is survived by her children; Jewel Smith and husband Nathan Smith, Sasha Osborn, Sarah McElrea and husband Brandon McElrea, Jesse Osborn and wife Samantha Osborn. Grandchildren Wes Williams, Anthony (Tony) Smith, Michael Carter, Andre Osborn, Matt (Josh) Souders, Amber Souders, Kevin Souders, Jeremy Souders, Isaac Osborn and Steven Osborn. Great Grandchildren Benjamin Williams, Samuel Williams, Jacob Carter, Holley Carter, Cassidy Souders, Lyla Souders, Nancy Souders and Jazmin Souders, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends that she considered family, throughout California, Colorado and Alaska.
Sherry’s family would also like to pay a special tribute to Sherry’s wonderful friend and mentor Kay Ross, who blessed Sherry’s life in uncountable ways, our family can never repay the kindness and support that you showed our mother for the last 2 decades and may God bless you as you have blessed our entire family.
Sherry was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Arthur M. Osborn, her father Perle Roy Moots, her Mother Mary Adeline Mills, Sisters Gloria Darlene Queen (infant), Pansy Leah Trickel, Brothers Gregory Deryl Reynard, Carl Robert (Bob) Reynard, Kenneth Moots, Kermit Moots and Benton (Sonny) Queen as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Sherry’s request was to be buried next to her grandmother, in the family plot in Collbran, Colorado, there will be a graveside service at 2 pm on Monday, October 18th at Eagalite Cemetery, 14777 57 Rd, Collbran, CO 81624
Mom loved flowers, we would be grateful if everyone that attends her service brings flowers to place at her grave or send them C/O Eagalite Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.