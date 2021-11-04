Shirley K. Grant
March 16, 1929 — October 21, 2021
Shirley K. Grant, 92, of Paonia, Colorado passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Paonia Care Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia.
Shirley was born on March 16, 1929 to Mae Bell (McKnight) and Carl Jacob Sykes in Kyser, Colorado. She spent her childhood in eastern Colorado and attended school in Simla.
On June 15, 1946, Shirley married Floyd M. Grant in Hugo, Colorado. They moved to Paonia in 1988 where she resided until her death.
Shirley enjoyed cooking for her family and being a Mom. She also loved flowers and gardening.
Shirley is survived by her children: daughter, Ella Mae Halbert of Hershey, PA; daughter, Della Darnall of Eckert, CO; daughter, Evelyn (Steve) Kirk of Paonia; daughter, Anna (Jim) Reddington of Denver, CO and son, Leroy (Terri) Grant of Denver; one brother, Virgil (Lavon) Sykes of Simla, CO; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd; her daughter, Judy Kendrick; two brothers: Elmer and Carl Sykes, Jr.; two grandchildren: Tess Hammack and Les Kendrick; and two great-grandchildren: Brittney Hammack and Justin Albert.
