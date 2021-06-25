Shirley Plymale
Shirley Plymale will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. She brought much happiness to each of us and was full of life, loving her family and friends deeply. Let’s return the love that she shared. We are going to celebrate with a mass and memorial of her life on Tuesday, July 6,2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 235 North Fork Ave., Paonia, CO at 11 am.
Please join us and come share a moment, a special time and your fondest memory of Shirley. There are no regrets, only grateful hearts, for all that she meant to us. Food and refreshments will be served.
