Shirls M. Kaiser
November 30th, 1948 ~ February 24, 2023
Shirls M. Kaiser, 74, passed away peacefully on February 24th at St Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 30th, 1948 in Kremmling, Colorado to Earl and Estella (Bell) Kaiser. She graduated from Olathe High School and spent most of her life in Delta, Colorado where she worked in the medical field. She loved her pets, family, and enjoyed exploring her roots through genealogy. She was also a member of the LDS church.
Shirls is survived by her daughter Wendi (Larry) Garcia, sons Earl Gleason and Shawn (Heather) Kaiser of Grand Junction, granddaughters Danielle Garcia, of Tremonton UT, Taren (Jacob) Garcia, and Aspen Kaiser of Grand Junction CO and brother Everett Kaiser of Aztec NM, as well as many friends and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Estella Kaiser, son Jerry Gleason, and brother Edwin Kaiser.
Our family is grateful to know that she is finally at peace. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Services will be held at Taylor Funeral Service’s Delta Chapel Delta, Colorado on Thursday, March 2nd at 2:00pm with a viewing starting at 1:00pm and burial to follow at Mesa View Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.