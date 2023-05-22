Stanley "Stan" E. Rask
September 10, 1952 — May 5, 2023
Stan of Eckert, CO went to be with the Lord at the age of 70 surrounded by his wife and 3 daughters. Stan was born to Gosta "Gus'' and Margaret "Peggy" Rask in Isle, Minnesota on September 10, 1952. He was the youngest of 3 siblings. Stan spent most of his childhood in Stillwater and Herman, Minnesota where he loved playing hockey and fishing.
Stan met his wife Kathryn Wolter in Menomonie, Wisconsin and they were married on June 23, 1975 and started a family. Stan and Kathryn moved their family to Buckley, Washington in the winter of 1981. They lived in Buckley for 14 years and together with their daughters, enjoyed camping, fishing, elk hunting and horseback riding. They moved to Colorado in 1995 to be close to their daughter and oldest granddaughter.
Stan is proceeded in death by his parents Gus and Peggy Rask and sister Linda Anderson of Minnesota. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathryn "Kay" Rask, 3 daughters, Michelle (Curt) Smelser of Cedaredge, Christa Moulder of Clifton, and Amanda (Andrew} Huberd of Cedaredge. He had 8 grandchildren, Misti (Brandon), Trenten, Matthew, Mason, Madysen, Aaliyah, Paiyten, and Aiden. Stan had 2 great granddaughters whom he adored, Kambrie and Kenzlie. He is also survived by brother Robert "Bob" Rask of Buckley, Washington.
No services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.