Stephen Lynn Baker
December 12, 1959 - July 2, 2021
Stephen Lynn Baker (Steve) passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home in Hotchkiss CO surrounded by his children after a six year battle with stage 4 metastatic cancer. He was 61 years old.
Steve was born on December 12, 1959 to Shirley May (Simons) and Stanley Wilbur Baker in Rural Morison – Jefferson County, CO. The family moved to the Hotchkiss area in 1974 where he spent the remainder of his life.
Steve was a leader in each industry he worked; hunting, logging, coal mining and ranching.
He was a dedicated father who took incredible pride in his children, he was a loved brother, uncle and son.
During his time away from work he was an avid shooter who loved the NRA. He enjoyed hiking, four wheeling, boating, and taking long scenic drives.
Steve is survived by: daughter Nicole Baker & Mike fisher of CA, son Stanley & Amanda Baker of TN, Daughter Jessi Baker of TN, Nicole Freeman; his brother Terry Baker & Susan of Crawford, and his sister Robin Baker, her daughter Andrea & Larry Tucker of Denver.
Steve had four grandchildren: Mikey Fisher, Dominick, Dustin, and Brooklyn.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Larry Baker.
Viewing will be held at Taylor Funeral Service in Hotchkiss on Saturday, July 17th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Taylor Funeral service’s Chapel in Hotchkiss Saturday, July 17th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Graveside will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, and a potluck at Zacks pavilion to follow (no alcohol allowed) at 4:00pm.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
