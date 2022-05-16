Stephen Robert Coonrod
May 21, 1941 ~ April 26, 2022
Stephen Robert Coonrod passed away on April 26, 2022 at his residence in Paonia, Colorado. He was 80 years old.
Steve was born on May 21, 1941, to Virginia Joan (Bellinger) and Harry Jackson Coonrod in Mahaska, Kansas. Steve spent his childhood in Kansas and then later moved to the Boulder area where he graduated from Boulder High School in 1960.
In 1962, Steve enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country till 1965. His main focus was engineering and equipment maintenance. He was an expert rifleman and earned the Good Conduct Medal.
While in the army he married Risé Tribolet. They had one son together, Ron Coonrod.
His love of cars started early. He enjoyed racing stock cars at Colorado National Speedway with his brother and dad in the 1960s.
Steve’s chosen career path was as a maintenance man for IBM. While at IBM, he lived in Longmont, CO, where he met and married his second wife, Mary Margaret (Albrighton). While living there, he enjoyed bowling and fishing trips with his son Ron. After 25 years with IBM, he retired and moved to the Ignacio, CO area with Mary. They found their way to Paonia, CO in 1999.
During his retirement, he was part of the Montrose Amateur Radio Club and a very active member of the Ute Trails Car Club. He spent his free time building hot rods, collecting cars, riding motorcycles, communicating on HAM radios, car racing, watching NASCAR and enjoying “Beer 30” with his friends!
Steve is survived by his grandchildren Seth Coonrod of Loveland, CO; Danielle Coonrod of Denver, CO; CJ Coonrod of Windsor, CO; and his stepson David Hoff. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren; Tessa, Lauren and Rylan Coonrod.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Seth Coonrod and Roger Coonrod, son Ron Coonrod, wife Mary Coonrod, and stepdaughter Carrie Espinoza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.