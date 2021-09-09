Stephen Wilks “Dirty”
February 5, 1981 ~ September 7, 2021
Lifetime Delta, Colorado resident, Stephen Wilks “Dirty,” passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 40 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Delta. Burial will follow at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Stephen Joseph was born on February 5, 1981 to Charles William and Kathleen Ann (Mullin) Wilks in Delta. He graduated from Delta High School in Class of 1999 where he played football.
Stephen enjoyed hunting and playing softball. He coached little league for his son Chaz.
Stephen is survived by his son, Chaz; his girlfriend, Robin Kreuger and her son, Xander; his parents, Charlie and Kathy Wilks; his brother, Shawn Wilks, his maternal grandmother, Virginia Mullin, all of Delta, several aunts, uncles and cousins and a great-aunt, Mary.
Stephen was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, T. J. Mullin and his fraternal grandmother Ida.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Stephen’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
