Steve Ortiz
November 9, 1958 ~ January 22, 2021
Steve Ortiz, 62, of Delta, Colorado passed away at the Delta County Memorial Hospital on January 22, 2021.
Steve was born in Delta, CO to Claude and Grace. He spent his childhood growing up with his siblings Lloyd, Richard, Claude (Junior), Rose, Linda and Daniel. In the early 1970s he moved to Salt Lake City, UT and graduated from South High. He was enlisted into the Air National Guard, where he worked in communications before moving back to Delta, CO.
Steve was a skilled handyman and worked as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a loving father to his daughter Stevie.
Anyone who knew Steve knew that he was an amazing father, brother and friend. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Grace and Claude Ortiz; and his brothers, Junior Ortiz and Daniel Ortiz. He is survived by his siblings Lloyd Ortiz, Richard Ortiz, Rose Trujillo and Linda Briggs; his daughter Stevie Schohn, and his grandson William Tucker Schohn.
The family prefers to have a private service. His family appreciates the thoughts and prayers of his friends and extended family. Steve was a very special man; may he rest in peace and live forever in our hearts.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
