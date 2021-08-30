Steve “Smitty” Smith
June 12, 1952 — August 26, 2021
Steve “Smitty” Smith passed on to eternal life on August 26, 2021. Steve was born on June 12, 1952 to Lester and Mary Smith in Walsenburg, Colorado. Steve grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Harrison High School.
Smitty moved to Craig, Colorado in 1975 and started his career with Trapper Coal Mine until his retirement in 2011.
Steve is survived by his baby doll, Debra and beloved dog, Skeeter of Cedaredge; his son, Steve (Sarah) and daughter, Emily of Buckley, Washington; his daughter, Olivia (Chris) and sons, Christopher and Gabriel Cabrales of Tacoma, Washington; step-sons: Tyler (Jess) Payne and daughters, Millie and Logie of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Ben (Shelby) Payne and son, Jaxon of Grand Junction, Colorado; step-daughter, Alison (Tyler) Rummel and precious baby, Faith of Fruita, Colorado; and his sister, Melody (Ray) March of Florissant, Colorado.
Smitty was not a stranger to anyone, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend, coworker and a beautiful soul. With the wings of Hospice surrounding him – he is free from his body of pain.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Clifton Christian, 3241 F1/4 Road, Clifton, Colorado 81520. A lunch will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
