Steve W. Massano, Jr.
December 22, 1946 ~ June 26, 2021
Steve W. Massano Sr. passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Delta Colorado. He was 74 years old.
Steve was a lifetime resident of Delta Colorado. He was born on December 22, 1946 to Bill and Wanda Massano. Steve attended Saint Michaels Catholic School and graduated from Delta High School. Steve married Ila Fladeland, August 31, 1967 in Delta Colorado.
Steve was a proud 40-year coal miner with Bear Coal Company and Oxbow mine. He loved music and playing the drums. The most important thing to Steve was his family, he attended all of his children and grandchildren‘s events and was always very proud of them.
Steve is survived by his wife Ila, children Steve Jr, Stephanie (Lino) Stacy (Matt), grandchildren Lino, Baily, Toni, Taylor, Kylar(JaKira) Trynity, great grandchildren Makayah, Bodhi, baby Massano coming in January and brother Mike(Marie).
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Wanda and sister Saundra.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 30 at 6 pm. The funeral will be held Thursday, July 1 at 10 am. Both at Taylor Funeral Home, Delta, Colorado.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
