Steven Blaine Johnson
April 25, 1959 ~ October 10, 2022
Steven Blaine Johnson - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend - departed this life following a fierce battle with cancer on October 10, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado with his wife, Lynn, and family by his side.
Born in Downey, California April 25, 1959 to Grant LeRoy and Jacqueline Rae (Peay) Johnson. Steve and his family moved to Payson, Utah at three years old where he graduated Payson High School '77 a junior golf champion, football player, and record-setting track runner. His passion was playing drums in the family band with siblings Randy, Mike (Ferg), and Roberta. That love of music continued through his life and was passed to all his family - There was always a song for everything where it came to Steve.
Steve met his wife, OraLynn Nielson, in high school where they dated briefly but were reunited and married years later. They moved to Delta, Colorado where they raised their five children - Steven (Julie), Amber, Amie (Scot), Emily, and Jake. They enjoyed their nine grandchildren - Cheyanne, Jordan, Traevyn, Kylin, Samantha, Haley, Alexis, Lilyanne, and Ellis. They were together for thirty happy years.
Steve was a coal miner, electrician, and a heavy-equipment operator by trade. His love for his family made no job too difficult to provide for them. He worked many jobs in his fields and wove a rich tapestry of people he would call friends along the way. To know Steve was to love him and he was very loved. He was preceded in death by his father, Grant LeRoy Johnson.
A memorial celebration will be held on 11:00 am Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Delta LDS church. Friends and family are invited to attend.
