Susan J. P. Smith
August 17, 1949 ~ September 13, 2020
Lifetime Delta, County resident, Susan Smith, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 71 years of age.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Paonia.
Susan Jane Poulos was born on August 17, 1949 to John and Mary Alice (Holvoet) Poulos in Paonia, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Paonia and graduated from Paonia High School in 1967.
After graduation, Susan continued her education receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from Loretto Heights College in Denver.
On April 19, 1975, Susan married Richard Ivan Smith. To this union, two children were born.
Susan enjoyed reading and the library; gardening and making salsa; and supported Best Friend’s Animal Shelter in Kanab, Utah.
Susan is survived by her two children: son, Christopher Smith of Montrose and daughter, Meghan (Ty) Gallenbeck of Delta; a sister, Jane Poulos (Brian) of Paonia; and three grandchildren: Trevor Smith, Gabriella Gallenbeck and Jessie Gallenbeck.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Family requests memorial contributions be made in Rick’s name to Delta County Library 611 W. 6th Street Delta, CO 81416 or Delta County Humane Society P.O. Box 1111 Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
