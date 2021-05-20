Susan L. "Susy" Flores
April 16, 1957 - May 13, 2021
Longtime Delta, Colorado resident, Susan L. “Susy” Flores, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her residence. She was 64 years of age.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Delta City Cemetery in Delta.
Susan Laura was born on April 26, 1957 to Fidencio and Eulalia M. “Lala” (Espinoza) Gallegos in Espanola, New Mexico. She spent her childhood in Delta and graduated from Delta High School with Class of 1975.
Susy was a member St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Delta. She enjoyed helping people and was part of the Volunteers at Delta County Memorial Hospital for 11 years. She also enjoyed playing Bingo at The Elk’s Lodge and Oddfellow’s Lodge, taking walks, her dogs and her family.
Susy is survived by her daughter, Dee Dee (Juan) Flores-Aguado of Delta; her son, Michael Flores of Montrose; her four grandchildren and several surviving brothers and sisters.
Susy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Jerry and her sister, Hazel.
