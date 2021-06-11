Susan P Zyla
May 24, 1949 - June 6, 2021
Susan (Sue) P. Zyla passed away Sunday, June 6,2021, at the Hope West Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. She was 72 years old.
Sue was born May 24, 1949 in Windsor, Canada. She spent her childhood in Detroit, MI. In 1981, she moved to South Florida with her three youngest daughters ultimately ending up in Sebring, Florida, where she enjoyed country living, the casinos and bingo with her many friends. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who brought the most joy to her life. Susan had a wicked sense of humor and an amazing sense of style. She was a hardworking woman and endured many hardships, including the death of her last husband, Larry, but through it all she held dear to her Catholic religion.
Susan was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at her passing. She is survived by her son, Chuck Norris of Matthews, NC, her daughter Laura Parolo of Farmington Hills, MI, her daughter Danielle Mann of Palmer, AK, her daughter Angela Comito of Lake Placid, FL, and her daughter Shannon Purvis of Sebring, FL; 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also, her younger sister Linda Eurich of Clinton Corners, NY.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother, her husband and two grandchildren Matthew and Alyssa.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hope West Care Center 3090 N 12 Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Susan wished that no services be held.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
